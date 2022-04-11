Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $829.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.