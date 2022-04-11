Carvana Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will earn ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $107.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average is $210.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $482,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $273,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Carvana by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

