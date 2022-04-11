Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $880.53 million, a P/E ratio of 127.31 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,783 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in Cars.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,351,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,231,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cars.com by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 825,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cars.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

