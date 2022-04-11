Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSII stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 7,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.