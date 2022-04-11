Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSII stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 7,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.