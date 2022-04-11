Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target to $5.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $1.38 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.18 and a quick ratio of 20.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

