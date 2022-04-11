Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

