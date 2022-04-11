Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an equal wight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$155.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR opened at C$156.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$157.90. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.733 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total value of C$522,001.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,766.39. Insiders sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 in the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.