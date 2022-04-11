Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to C$168.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.90.

NYSE:CNI opened at $124.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average of $125.61. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 233,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

