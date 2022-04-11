Canadian National Railway Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

CNI stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

