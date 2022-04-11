Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Target Price to C$7.25

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of WBR opened at C$4.51 on Friday. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of C$4.10 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.48 million and a P/E ratio of 34.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.0304 dividend. This is an increase from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.24%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

