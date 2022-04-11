Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.70) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

LON:DUKE opened at GBX 41.60 ($0.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.86. The stock has a market cap of £149.26 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63).

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

