Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 690 ($9.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.15) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 888 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 624.29 ($8.19).

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 210 ($2.75) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 220.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £786.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 494 ($6.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

