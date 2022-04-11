Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

CMBM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 276,955 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 883.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 356,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 107,192 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

