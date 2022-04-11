Calix (NYSE:CALX) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities upgraded Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE CALX traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $37.67. 16,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,866. Calix has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

