Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $16.86 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,055,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48,691 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

