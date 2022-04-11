C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $551.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

