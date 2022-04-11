Brokers Offer Predictions for Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Rackspace Technology in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of RXT opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,674 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 60,272 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.