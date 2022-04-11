Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $95.59

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,615 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.19. 52,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

