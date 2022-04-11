Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT at C$23.75

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$21.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.22. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.75 and a 52 week high of C$24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

