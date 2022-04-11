Brokerages Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target at $73.09

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €83.00 ($91.21) to €79.00 ($86.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of KBCSY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. 85,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

