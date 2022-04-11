Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT at $277.11

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $277.11.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $687,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ICON Public by 65.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $11.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,306. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

