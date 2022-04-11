Brokerages Set Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Price Target at $15.00

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

GHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Graham news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 8.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,213. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

