Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Target Price at €45.34

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPEGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.34 ($49.82).

A number of analysts have recently commented on FPE shares. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday.

FRA:FPE traded up €0.25 ($0.27) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €25.05 ($27.53). The stock had a trading volume of 63,006 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a one year high of €44.80 ($49.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.26 and its 200-day moving average is €29.93.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

