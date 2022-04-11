Brokerages Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Price Target at GBX 2,269.14

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,269.14 ($29.76).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($27.02) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.70) to GBX 2,590 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,104.92).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,530 ($20.07) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,619.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.79).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

