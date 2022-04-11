Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $35.18

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCPGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCP. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 111,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.15. 4,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,290. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

