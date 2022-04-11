Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $186.21

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.21.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.03. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,513. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.