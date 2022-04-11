Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $186.21

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.03. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,513. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 94,981 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

