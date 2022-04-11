Brokerages Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target at $7.38

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASA. TheStreet lowered Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 594,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 379,664 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,168. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.16 million, a P/E ratio of 130.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

