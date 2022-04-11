Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. Stantec reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,064,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 245,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Stantec by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.34. 45,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86. Stantec has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

