Brokerages Expect Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Samsara’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Samsara.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64. Samsara has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $28,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

