Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) to announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.49. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. 332,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

