Brokerages Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $12.00. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,516. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

