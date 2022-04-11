Brokerages Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSO opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.