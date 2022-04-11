Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Million

Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $34.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.79 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $37.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABUS stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $422.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.67. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

