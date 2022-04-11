Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

BPRN stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Princeton (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.