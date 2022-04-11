Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Announce $3.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11. Spire posted earnings per share of $3.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after acquiring an additional 237,990 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 498,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

