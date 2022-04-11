Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $29.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year sales of $115.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.04 million to $116.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $118.26 million, with estimates ranging from $117.22 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORRF stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $247.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

