Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.41 Million

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) to report $579.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $576.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $582.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $677.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.67. The stock had a trading volume of 470,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,559. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

