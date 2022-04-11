Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

