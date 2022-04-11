Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Post $1.86 EPS

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.36.

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.18. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

