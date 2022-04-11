Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will report sales of $401.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.54 million to $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.
Shares of NYSE CBOE traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 495,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,220. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
