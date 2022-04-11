Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $69.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.47 million and the highest is $71.76 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $283.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $286.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $288.44 million, with estimates ranging from $279.05 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CPLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $317.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.