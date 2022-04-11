Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) will announce $69.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.47 million to $71.76 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $283.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $286.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $288.44 million, with estimates ranging from $279.05 million to $293.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $317.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

