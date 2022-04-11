Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.35). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $28.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.