Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.69. Acushnet posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of GOLF opened at $41.30 on Friday. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 13,148.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $22,836,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Acushnet by 981.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 411,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $18,906,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

