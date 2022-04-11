Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $2,867,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 756,658 shares of company stock worth $9,620,849.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRLT traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.03. 1,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,060. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.