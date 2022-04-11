Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNRL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $3,305,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

