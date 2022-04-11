Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) versus Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Critical Comparison

Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF – Get Rating) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Bragg Gaming Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bragg Gaming Group $53.02 million 3.88 -$16.64 million ($1.60) -6.49 Bragg Gaming Group $69.00 million 1.64 -$8.89 million ($0.44) -12.86

Bragg Gaming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bragg Gaming Group. Bragg Gaming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bragg Gaming Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bragg Gaming Group and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bragg Gaming Group -20.14% -48.84% -14.99% Bragg Gaming Group -12.89% -12.12% -8.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bragg Gaming Group and Bragg Gaming Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bragg Gaming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bragg Gaming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.69%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Bragg Gaming Group.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Bragg Gaming Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bragg Gaming Group (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, and Europe. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bragg Gaming Group (Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports. The company also provides managed operational and marketing services to its iGaming operator customers to complete its turnkey gaming solution. It offers proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform. The company also holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

