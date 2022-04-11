Brad Gerstner Buys 135,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $5,208,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner bought 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner bought 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $38.42 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $39,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

