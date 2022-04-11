BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.