BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,569. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,931,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Adient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.